Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday morning that watching three Americans who’d been freed from North Korean labor camps arrive back in the United States was an “incredibly powerful moment" — which he believes was the direct product of diplomatic pressure on Pyongyang applied by the Trump administration.

In an interview with NBC News' Andrea Mitchell that aired on the "Today" show, Pence credited President Donald Trump with having “changed the policies of the United States from an era of strategic patience with North Korea, to move toward the kind of campaign that would bring economic and diplomatic pressure to bear while reserving all other options.”

Pence added that the time appeared right for a huge “breakthrough” in relations with North Korea.

“We do believe that the regime in North Korea has taken steps that indicate this may be an opportunity for a breakthrough, the kind of breakthrough that's eluded the United States and the world community for more than 20 years,” Pence said. “To see these three Americans come off the plane, we hope it is a sign that this is a real opportunity to achieve peace on the Korean Peninsula,” he added.