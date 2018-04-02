Possible Trump-Putin meeting could take place at the White House

The Kremlin said Monday that Trump had invited Putin to the White House for a summit during the March phone call in which Trump congratulated the Russian president on his recent re-election victory, according to The Associated Press, citing remarks by a Putin aide to Russian news agencies. No date for the possible meeting was set, the Kremlin said, according to the AP.

Following that call — for which Trump was criticized for congratulating Putin — the president told reporters that he and the Russian leader had a "very good call" and would "probably get together in the not-too-distant future."

A Putin aide, Yuri Ushakov, however, told Russian news agencies Monday that Trump had invited Putin to the White House during the call, according to the AP. Ushakov said that the U.S. and Russian governments didn't have time to start arranging the meeting before the U.S. announced the expulsion of Russian diplomats, the AP reported.

Putin and Trump are not currently scheduled to see each other until November, at the G-20 summit in Argentina.