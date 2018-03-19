President Trump hails McCabe's firing, lawmakers express outrage

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

President Trump made clear early Saturday that he viewed Attorney General Jeff Sessions' decision to fire former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe as a “great day for Democracy.”

“Andrew McCabe FIRED, a great day for the hardworking men and women of the FBI — a great day for Democracy!” Trump wrote on Twitter, before deriding former FBI Director James Comey, who Trump fired in May 2017.

Andrew McCabe FIRED, a great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI - A great day for Democracy. Sanctimonious James Comey was his boss and made McCabe look like a choirboy. He knew all about the lies and corruption going on at the highest levels of the FBI! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2018

Trump's ire did not stop there. After reports on Saturday night revealed that McCabe kept notes of his meetings with Trump, the president dismissed the claim on Twitter and took another shot at Comey.

Spent very little time with Andrew McCabe, but he never took notes when he was with me. I don’t believe he made memos except to help his own agenda, probably at a later date. Same with lying James Comey. Can we call them Fake Memos? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018

Comey responded to Trump's earlier allegations via a tweet on Saturday night, saying he would soon share his story and the public "can judge for themselves who is honorable and who is not."

The former FBI director has a forthcoming book called "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership." Set for release on April 17, the book on Sunday had was No. 1 on Amazon's best sellers list based on pre-orders.

A source familiar with the situation told NBC News Saturday that McCabe kept notes of his interactions with Trump, and they were turned over to special counsel Robert Mueller’s team some time ago. The news that Mueller had the notes was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Mueller is investigating Russian interference in the election and whether there was any coordination with those connected to the Trump campaign, as well as possible obstruction of justice by Trump associates.

Trump on Sunday reiterated his frequent refrain that there was "no collusion" between Russia and the Trump campaign. He insinuated instead on Twitter Saturday that there was leaking and corruption "at the highest levels of the FBI, Justice & State."

Sessions accepted the agency’s recommendation to fire McCabe late Friday — two days before the veteran FBI official planned to retire and become eligible for full pension and benefits.

The FBI's Office of Professional Responsibility proposed McCabe’s termination after the Justice Department's inspector general concluded McCabe had made “unauthorized disclosure to the news media and lacked candor — including under oath — on multiple occasions.”