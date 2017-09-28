Price Says He Still Has Trump’s Confidence After Private Jet Controversy

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said he believes he is still in the president’s good graces following reports that Price spent thousands of federal dollars on private air travel for government business.

“We’re gonna work through this,” Price told reporters Thursday as he left a press conference at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. “I think we’ve still got the confidence of the president.”

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Despite Jet Controversy, Health Secy. Price Says He Still Has Trump's Confidence 0:29 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1057025091536" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Asked by NBC News Thursday afternoon about Price's comments and his level of confidence in the secretary, President Donald Trump declined to comment. Instead, he turned his back and continued his walk back inside the White House.

Trump told reporters Wednesday that he was “not happy” with Price after it was first reported by Politico that Price chartered expensive private flights for official business rather than flying commercial.

Then, when asked if Price would be fired, Trump left the option open.

"We'll see," he told reporters. "I'm looking at that very closely. I am not happy with him."

Price was the keynote speaker for the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases at the club on Thursday, which hosted a discussion about flu season and vaccinations.

Price spoke briefly to attendees, received a flu shot and then left the event without taking questions.

Price, a former Republican House member from Georgia, has been under intense scrutiny for chartering several private flights to functions around the country in his official cabinet role.

In one case he took a private jet to a resort in Maine where he was part of a discussion with a health care industry CEO.

He also chartered flights to community health centers in New Hampshire and Pennsylvania.

The HHS inspector general's office previously said the agency is reviewing Price's charter flights to see if they violated government travel regulations.

Price has defended his use of private jets and a department spokeswoman said Price tries to fly commercial whenever possible.