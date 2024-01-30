IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Prosecutor in Trump’s Georgia case reaches temporary divorce agreement and avoids testifying about Fani Willis

Trump and a co-defendant in the case have cited allegations of a romantic relationship between the prosecutor and Willis in their efforts to get the election charges dismissed.
courtroom law legal
Fulton County District Attorney Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade at the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta, in 2023.Alyssa Pointer / Pool via AP file
By Charlie Gile and Zoë Richards

ATLANTA — The lead prosecutor in the election interference case against former President Donald Trump in Georgia reached a temporary agreement with his wife in their divorce proceedings Tuesday, canceling a Wednesday court hearing where he was expected to testify about an alleged improper relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

The details of the agreement between Nathan Wade and Jocelyn Wade were not immediately clear.

Cobb County Superior Court Judge Henry Thompson said Tuesday that both parties agreed there was no longer a need for a Wednesday hearing in which Wade was likely to testify about allegations of a romantic relationship with Willis.

Trump and a co-defendant in the election interference case have cited the allegations of a romantic relationship in their efforts to get the charges against them dismissed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Charlie Gile reported from Atlanta, Zoë Richards from New York.

Charlie Gile
Zoë Richards

Zoë Richards is the evening politics reporter for NBC News.