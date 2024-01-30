Prosecutor in Trump’s Georgia case reaches temporary divorce agreement and avoids testifying about Fani Willis

ATLANTA — The lead prosecutor in the election interference case against former President Donald Trump in Georgia reached a temporary agreement with his wife in their divorce proceedings Tuesday, canceling a Wednesday court hearing where he was expected to testify about an alleged improper relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

The details of the agreement between Nathan Wade and Jocelyn Wade were not immediately clear.

Cobb County Superior Court Judge Henry Thompson said Tuesday that both parties agreed there was no longer a need for a Wednesday hearing in which Wade was likely to testify about allegations of a romantic relationship with Willis.

Trump and a co-defendant in the election interference case have cited the allegations of a romantic relationship in their efforts to get the charges against them dismissed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Charlie Gile reported from Atlanta, Zoë Richards from New York.