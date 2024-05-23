Prosecutors look to call Hunter Biden's ex-wife and Beau Biden's widow to testify in gun case

Prosecutors for the gun case against Hunter Biden in Delaware intend to call his ex-wife as well as Beau Biden's widow to testify as witnesses, according to an NBC News analysis of prosecutors' trial brief.

Special counsel David Weiss' team submitted to the court a trial brief in which prosecutors say they intend to call three unnamed witnesses. The brief, however, provides enough details to identify two of them.

“Witness 1” appears to be Biden’s ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle, and “Witness 3” appears to be Hallie Biden, Beau Biden's widow with whom Hunter Biden was in a romantic relationship after his brother died.

Representatives for Buhle and Hallie Biden did not immediately respond to NBC News' requests for comment Wednesday night. A Hunter Biden lawyer did not immediately provide comment.

In the brief, "Witness 1" is described as "previously married to the defendant," though they "divorced in April 2017" — the year Buhle and Hunter Biden divorced. “Witness 3” is described as being “in a romantic relationship with the defendant in October 2018” and that he “stayed at her home in the fall of 2018” — which coincides with the time that Hunter Biden was living with Hallie Biden.

NBC News has not yet identified Witness 2, who is described in the brief as "previously in a romantic relationship with the defendant between approximately December 2017 and October 2018."

The 97-page brief presents a comprehensive look at the case prosecutors plan to bring during the trial, including details about what they believe they need to prove, evidence, and witnesses.

In the brief’s evidence section, prosecutors highlighted excerpts from Hunter Biden’s book “Beautiful Things” in which he describes his history of substance addiction.

Prosecutors also point to his messages and photos of him allegedly using drugs.

The president's son was indicted in September on federal charges connected to allegedly possessing a gun while using narcotics. He pleaded not guilty to the three firearms charges in October.

Hunter Biden's trial is set to start June 3 and expected to last about two weeks.