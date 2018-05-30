Prosecutors in Michael Cohen case piecing together shredded documents from raid

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Federal prosecutors sorting through materials seized from Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, said Wednesday they needed more time to piece together the contents of a shredder taken in an FBI raid.

At a court hearing in New York, prosecutors told U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood that they'd turned over most of the materials seized during the April 9 raids of Cohen's office and Park Avenue hotel room to Cohen's legal team, with the exception of two BlackBerry devices and the shredded documents.

Prosecutors explained, however, that they would need two to three more weeks to finish reconstructing what was in the shredder, and that they were still attempting to access the BlackBerry devices.

Michael Cohen sits during a hearing in federal court in New York on May 30, 2018. Christine Cornell

Wood set a June 15 deadline on Wednesday for Cohen’s lawyers to review everything the government had already provided and make attorney-client privilege claims before submitting those claims to special master Barbara Jones. Jones was appointed by Wood to rule on what documents qualify for attorney-client privilege.

The FBI seized eight boxes of documents, four phones, one iPad and several hard drives and storage devices during the April raids, seeking information about a $130,000 payment the lawyer made to porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election.

According to one of Cohen's lawyers, Todd Harrison, prosecutors have already turned over 3.7 million items to Cohen’s team. Cohen’s team, Harrison said, had reviewed 1.3 million of those items.

Wood added Wednesday that if the June 15 deadline was not met, she would send the remainder of the unreviewed materials to a separate team of prosecutors, known as a "taint team," who would then deem what is privileged and what isn’t.

Harrison told the judge that his team was "moving heaven and earth" and working nearly around the clock to review the materials that the government has turned over.