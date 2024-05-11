Federal prosecutors are seeking 40 years in prison for the man convicted of attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to a Friday court filing.

“The violent lessons that the defendant wanted to teach are not permitted in this country, and the sentence that this Court imposes must reflect the nature and circumstances of the offense,” U.S. attorneys said in the filing.

Government attorneys said they wanted defendant David DePape to serve a sentence longer than the one recommended by the U.S. Probation Office, which recommends 25 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

In the 20-page court filing, prosecutors wrote that while they agree “in significant part” with the Probation Office’s guidelines, a terrorism enhancement should be applied to lengthen the sentence.

“Defendant intended to promote a federal crime of terrorism and therefore, the terrorism enhancement should apply here,” they wrote.

DePape was found guilty in November of attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assault on an immediate family member of an elected official.

His sentencing is set for May 17.

Prosecutors on Friday emphasized that a 40-year sentence was needed to deter others from attempting similar crimes.

"At a time when extremism has led to attacks on public and elected officials, this case presents a moment to speak to others harboring ideologically motivated violent dreams and plans," the filing said. "This case presents strong deterrent value to say that violent ideological attacks will be punished to the full extent of the law."

DePape's lawyer could not be reached for comment Friday night, and Pelosi’s congressional office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

DePape broke into the Pelosis' California home and attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer in October 2022. Pelosi testified that he woke up in a pool of his own blood. He suffered a fractured skull.

Body cam footage of David DePape, left, moments before he attacked Paul Pelosi at his San Francisco home. San Francisco Police

DePape had been searching for then-House Speaker Pelosi, asking, "where's Nancy?" according to court records. DePape also said he would have broken her kneecaps if she lied, according to records.

During the trial, DePape's defense did not argue that he did not break into the Pelosis' home and strike Paul Pelosi. Rather, his defense tried to argue that DePape did not intend to kidnap anyone and his actions were not related to the government role of Rep. Pelosi, D-Calif.

DePape also faces state charges, including attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. He has pleaded not guilty.

The number of threat assessment cases handled by the U.S. Capitol Police increased to 8,008 last year, compared with 7,501 in 2022. The cases involve direct threats against members of Congress and concerning statements made about them.

In 2023, Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., was attacked in the elevator of her apartment in Washington, D.C. Members of Congress and other high-profile politicians have also been the victims of swatting incidents, where hoax emergency calls draw police to their homes.