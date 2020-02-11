Prosecutors seek 7 to 9 years in prison for Trump ally Roger Stone

Federal prosecutors Monday on asked a judge to sentence longtime Trump associate Roger Stone to seven to nine years in prison after he was convicted in November of making false statements, witness tampering and obstruction.
The request was made in a sentencing memorandum filed Monday by prosecutors in Washington, D.C.
Prosecutors said the sentence of 87 to 108 months is consistent with the guideline sentence outlined by federal law.
In a 26-page memo, prosecutors said, "Roger Stone obstructed Congress's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, lied under oath, and tampered with a witness."
They added, "When his crimes were revealed by the indictment in this case, he displayed contempt for this Court and the rule of law."
Stone was arrested and charged just over a year ago.
During the trial, prosecutors portrayed Stone, 67, as a serial liar who tried to bully witnesses into not cooperating with authorities. They charged Stone, a longtime confidant of President Donald Trump, with making false statements, obstruction and witness tampering in a case that was an offshoot of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.
Stone, a self-described "dirty trickster," has been a well-known Republican operative dating to President Richard Nixon's campaigns. Stone, who also served early on as an adviser to Trump's 2016 campaign, has called the case against him politically motivated. Trump told reporters in December that he wouldn't rule out pardoning his longtime pal.
His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. His attorneys have yet to file their own sentencing memorandum.