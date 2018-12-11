Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Jonathan Allen

WASHINGTON — In an explosive Oval Office meeting with top Democrats on Tuesday, President Donald Trump said that he will shut down the government if he doesn't get the funding he wants for the wall he has promised to build along the U.S.-Mexico border.

"If we don't get what we want one way or the other...I will shut down the government," Trump said during a highly unusual fight that played out in front of the press before the official meeting began. "I am proud to shut down the government for border security. ... I will take the mantle of shutting it down."

If Trump and Congress can't agree to a funding bill by December 21, large parts of the federal government will run out of operating authority. The Defense Department, however, is funded through the end of next September.

Trump said it was unlikely that he would strike a deal Tuesday with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

"We may not have an agreement today," he said. "We probably won’t."

The House Freedom Caucus, a group of Trump's Republican allies in Congress, demanded Monday night that $5 billion be included for the wall in any spending bill, while the Democratic leaders have said they can accept $1.6 billion.

Pelosi and Schumer fought back against Trump, noting that his party still controls both the House and Senate until January.

"There are no votes in the House, a majority of votes, for a wall," Pelosi said.

"If I needed the votes for the wall in the House, I would have them in one session," Trump countered. "It would be done."

But for two years he has been unable to muster those votes for a wall that served as his top campaign promise during the 2016 election.

Pelosi urged the president to stop bickering in front of the media.

"This is spiraling downward," she said.

The private portion of the meeting between the Democratic leaders, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence was brief, as Pelosi and Schumer emerged quickly to talk to reporters outside the White House.

Schumer said Trump threw a "temper tantrum."