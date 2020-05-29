'Racist president': Democrats accuse Trump of inciting violence in Minneapolis

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — Democrats on Friday slammed President Donald Trump for what they said was inciting violence against protesters who were demonstrating in Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd while he was in police custody.

Joe Biden, the apparent 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, tweeted, "I will not lift the President's tweet. I will not give him that amplification. But he is calling for violence against American citizens during a moment of pain for so many. I'm furious, and you should be too."

The former vice president said that he planned to speak about the events in Minneapolis later in the day Friday.

Biden was referring to Trump's tweet from early Friday morning when he said, "These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won't let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!"

I will not lift the President’s tweet. I will not give him that amplification. But he is calling for violence against American citizens during a moment of pain for so many. I’m furious, and you should be too. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 29, 2020

Twitter labeled Trump’s tweet as one that violated the company’s policy because it glorified violence in the last line.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

Hillary Clinton tweeted that Trump is "calling for violence against American citizens."

"That is so wrong. We need honest reckoning and reconciliation,” Clinton wrote. “If you haven't already joined the work to replace him in November, start now."

The president of the United States is calling for violence against American citizens.



That is so wrong. We need honest reckoning and reconciliation.



If you haven’t already joined the work to replace him in November, start now. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 29, 2020

The phrase “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” was used by Miami's police chief, Walter Headley, in 1967, when he addressed his department's crackdown on "slum hoodlums" who he claimed were taking advantage of the civil rights movement. Headley was denounced by civil rights leaders at the time and called a racist by some.

Referring to the historical connotation, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., tweeted, "I doubt the President knows this history, but I don't doubt he knows exactly what he's doing and what sentiments he's trying to appeal to. Just as he did after Charlottesville and when he took out his newspaper ads calling for the death penalty for the Central Park Five."

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., asked his Twitter followers what people will do today to win in November's elections, saying that it’s a scary time with 100,000 dead from the coronavirus pandemic and "a president calling for the murder of political opponents and protesters."

I know it feels scary today. 100,000 dead. Fires raging. A President calling for the murder of political opponents and protesters.



But there is no anxiety or anger you feel that cannot be cured by political action.



So what are you going to do today to win in November? — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) May 29, 2020

Similarly, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., a possible vice presidential pick for Biden, tweeted, "Trump's tweets yet again show what racism looks like. This is why we need new leadership. Vote."

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., also tweeted, "When someone tells you who they are, believe them. The Impeached President is a violent white supremacist."

"Trump's behavior is growing increasingly unhinged, authoritarian, and outright violent and is designed to inflame and divide America further. This is absolutely disgusting and I reject his incitements with every fiber of my body," tweeted Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-N.J.

Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., tweeted a screenshot of the tweet flagged by Twitter along with one from early May in which Trump called protesters in Michigan over the state's coronavirus stay-at-home order "very good people."

"This is what a racist president looks like," Beyer said about the statements.

This is what a racist president looks like. pic.twitter.com/RCsU5syvPT — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) May 29, 2020

Several Republican lawmakers, meanwhile, accused Twitter of censoring Trump's comments even though they were not removed by the social media platform.

Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., said that Twitter was censoring Trump's "clear attempt to prevent more violence in Minneapolis."

.@Twitter is censoring @realDonaldTrump's clear attempt to prevent more violence in Minneapolis.



Meanwhile, Leftist #Antifa accounts are actively coordinating the #MinneapolisRiot uninterrupted on this same site.



Twitter isn't a free speech platform, it's a liberal publisher. pic.twitter.com/GqzCZkOfqw — Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) May 29, 2020

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., tweeted that everyone should be "outraged" by Floyd's death and that it "merits a thorough investigation & appropriate accountability." He said, however, that "riots & looting are self-defeating & never justified." He made no mention of the president's remarks.

Rep. Justin Amash, I-Mich., who left the Republican Party last year and is a frequent critic of the president, tweeted, "The president should be working to calm the situation, not using rhetoric and threats to escalate it. Nobody should comply with an unlawful order from this president or anyone else."