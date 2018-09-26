Read Brett Kavanaugh's prepared testimony addressing Ford's allegation

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday released the text of testimony that President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, has prepared to deliver as his opening statement in Thursday's planned hearing.

The Committee will also hear testimony from Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Kavanaugh of attempting to sexually assault her when they were both in high school.