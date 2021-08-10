Read highlights from Cuomo's resignation remarks

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation Tuesday, following a report from the state’s attorney general detailing multiple allegations of sexual harassment.

In 20-minute remarks, Cuomo addressed the allegations, even as he continued to deny wrongdoing.

Here are ten highlights from Cuomo's statement.

1. Denying the attorney general’s report: “The report said I sexually harassed 11 women. That was the headline people heard, and saw, and reacted to. The reaction was outrage, it should have been. However, it was also false. My lawyers… have reviewed the report over the last several days, and have already raised serious issues and flaws that should concern all New Yorkers.”

2. Resignation announcement: “Wasting energy on distractions is the last thing that state government should be doing, and I cannot be the cause of that. New York Tough means New York Loving, and I love New York. And I love you. And everything I have ever done has been motivated by that love. And I would never want to be unhelpful in any way. And I think that given the circumstances, the best way I can help now, is if I step aside and let government get back to governing. And therefore, that’s what I’ll do.

3. Women “truly offended": “There is a difference between alleged improper conduct and concluding sexual harassment. Now, don't get me wrong, this is not to say that there are not 11 women who I truly offended. There are. And for that, I deeply, deeply apologize.”

4. Past behavior with women: “I thought a hug and putting my arm around a staff person while taking a picture was friendly, but she found it to be too forward. I kissed a woman on the cheek at a wedding, and I thought I was being nice. But she felt that it was too aggressive. I have slipped and called people ‘honey,’ ‘sweetheart,’ and ‘darling.’ I meant it to be endearing, but women found it dated and offensive.”

5. Line redrawn, not crossed: “I have been too familiar with people. My sense of humor can be insensitive and off-putting. I do hug and kiss people casually, women and men. I have done it all my life. It's who I've been since I can remember. In my mind, I've never crossed the line with anyone. But I didn't realize the extent to which the line has been redrawn. There are generational and cultural shifts that I just didn't fully appreciate.”

6. On allegations he inappropriately touched a female state trooper: "I didn't do it consciously with a female trooper. I did not mean any sexual connotation, I did not mean any intimacy by it. It was embarrassing to her, and it was disrespectful."

7. Fighting for political survival: "I am a fighter and my instinct is to fight through this controversy because I truly believe it is politically motivated. I believe it is unfair, and it is untruthful. And I believe it demonizes behavior that is unsustainable for society. If I could communicate the facts through the frenzy, New Yorkers would understand. I believe that. But when I took my oath as governor, then it changed. I became a fighter, but I became a fighter for you. And it is your best interest that I must serve. This situation by its current trajectory will generate months of political and legal controversy.”

8. Potential for impeachment: “It will consume government. It will cost taxpayers millions of dollars. It will brutalize people. The State Assembly, yesterday, outlined weeks of process that will then lead to months of litigation. Time and money that government should spend managing COVID, guarding against the delta variant, re-opening up state, fighting gun violence, and saving New York City. All that time would be wasted.”

9. Transition to his replacement: “Kathy Hochul, my Lieutenant Governor, is smart and competent. This transition must be seamless, we have a lot going on. I’m very worried about the delta variant, and so should you be. But she can come up to speed quickly.”

10. Addressing his three daughters: “I want them to know from the bottom of my heart that I never did, and I never would, intentionally disrespect a woman or treat any woman differently than I would want them treated. And that is God's honest truth. Your dad made mistakes and he apologized. And he learned from it. And that's what life is all about.”