April 18, 2019, 4:30 PM GMT / Updated April 18, 2019, 4:49 PM GMT By Adam Edelman

Included in special counsel Robert Mueller's report released Thursday are written answers from President Donald Trump to several questions that arose during the investigation.

He was asked by Mueller about the June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower between top campaign aides, Russian hacking efforts and the WikiLeaks' release of emails from people inside the Hillary Clinton campaign, a proposed project by the Trump Organization to build a Trump Tower in Moscow, and contacts with Russia during the campaign and the presidential transition.

In the report, Mueller explains his decision to compel testimony from Trump, saying that while he viewed the president's answers to be "inadequate," he felt the "costs of potentially lengthy constitutional litigation" to compel Trump to testify would delay the investigation.

Trump's unredacted written responses appear above his signature in Appendix C of the report. Read them here: