Record 14.5M sign up for health insurance since November, White House says

A record 14.5 million people signed up for health insurance on government-run exchanges under the Obama-era Affordable Care Act since November, the White House said Thursday.

President Joe Biden said the signup numbers since Nov. 1 are the most in an open enrollment period.

“Millions of our fellow Americans have now gained the security and peace of mind that dependable health insurance brings,” Biden said in a statement.

About 10 million of the enrollments were through HealthCare.gov, the federal health insurance exchange website used by 33 states. Other states have their own marketplaces.

Biden also credited the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package included increased subsidies, bringing down bills for those with insurance through federal or state-run marketplaces.

Under the relief package, families saved an average of $2,400 on their annual premiums, the president said.

The benefits in subsides under the Covid relief bill only last through the end of the year unless Congress takes further action.

Open enrollment on the federal exchange ended Jan. 15, according to its website. California, Kentucky, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, and Washington, D.C., are open for enrollment through the end of January, the White House said.