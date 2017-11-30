Rep. John Conyers, facing accusations of sexual misconduct and a House Ethics Committee probe, has been hospitalized in Detroit, his political consultant said Thursday.

Sam Riddle, the consultant, told WDIV-TV that Conyers, 88, was hospitalized due to stress and he blamed the "media assault" stemming from the allegations against the lawmaker.

"The congressman's health is not what it should be and a lot of that is directly attributable to this media assault," Riddle said, adding that "the reality is these serial accusers have done this before, we're used to it."

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Political consultant: Rep. Conyers hospitalized in Detroit area 1:18 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1106790467676" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Conyers, D-Mich., is "resting comfortably in an area hospital, he's doing OK, as well as can be expected for a gentleman that is approaching 90 years of age," Riddle said.

Conyers flew home to Detroit from Washington on Tuesday night, amid pressure from some of his Democratic colleagues to resign from Congress.

Earlier Thursday, the former aide whose settlement with Conyers prompted additional accusers to emerge, came forward publicly and urged her former boss to admit what he did and apologize.

Marion Brown, a former deputy chief of staff to Conyers, told NBC's "TODAY" that she decided to make her name public because she "felt compelled to stand up and speak out, to be a voice behind these allegations that I made."

"All I want from the congressman is to acknowledge what he did and apologize for me, to me, for calling me a liar," Brown said.

Brown revealed she was the ex-staffer with whom Conyers had settled a wrongful dismissal complaint in 2015 after she said she'd been fired after refusing the lawmaker's sexual advances. The story of the settlement was first reported last week by Buzzfeed, which said Conyers had paid out $27,000 to a woman in exchange for a confidentiality agreement from her.

Conyers later admitted he'd reached a financial settlement with a former staffer who had accused him of sexual misconduct but denied having done anything improper.

In the following days, several additional women came forward alleging sexual misconduct.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Rep. John Conyers accuser reveals her identity, alleges sexual misconduct by him 8:15 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1106729539621" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Brown, in her interview, explained in greater detail what she had accused Conyers of having done.

"It was sexual harassment, violating, violating my body, propositioning me, inviting me to hotels with the guys discussing business, and then proposition me for sex," she said. "And he's just violated my body. He has touched me in different ways, and it was very uncomfortable and very unprofessional."

Brown recalled a specific 2005 episode inside a Chicago hotel room, in which she said Conyers had "invited me into the hotel and he has undressed, you know, down to his underwear. And again, it was the proposition of sexually satisfying him."

"He pointed to areas, genital areas of his body, and asked me to touch it," she added.

Brown said she left the room immediately.

She said she reported the behavior to her boss at the time, Conyers' chief of staff, who she recalled told her he "would talk to the congressman about his behavior."

But Brown said she "didn’t see any change because it continued after that."