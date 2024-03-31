Rep. Don Bacon: 'It’s possible' Johnson could lose speakership over Ukraine

Rep. Don Bacon on Sunday warned that "it's possible" that Speaker Mike Johnson could face a vote to oust him if he moves to pass Ukraine aid in the House.

"I'm not going to deny it," Bacon, R-Neb., said when asked by NBC News' "Meet the Press" moderator Kristen Welker whether it's possible Johnson could lose his speakership over Ukraine aid.

"We have one or two people that are not team — they're not team players. They'd rather enjoy the limelight, the social media," Bacon added, though he did not name any members.

"It's a very narrow majority, and one or two people can make us a minority," he said.

Bacon favors some support for Ukraine and highlighted his partnership with Reps. Jared Golden, D-Maine, Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., and Ed Case, D-Hawaii, on a Ukraine aid bill.

"We put a bill together that focuses on military aid — a $66 billion bill that provides military aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan," Bacon told Welker, calling for a "bicameral, bipartisan solution."

"If we do this bill, and I think we will, there's enough support in the House to get this done. And, and I want to make sure that we have support in the Senate," Bacon said.