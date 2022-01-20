Rep. Henry Cuellar says he'll 'cooperate with any' probe amid reports of FBI raid at Texas home

A Democratic House member said that he will "fully cooperate in any investigation" amid reports that the FBI raided his Texas home Wednesday.

Rep. Henry Cuellar, whose South Texas district includes San Antonio and Laredo, said in a statement that he is "committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld."

An FBI spokeswoman said agents were "present in the vicinity" of Cuellar's Laredo home "conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity."

She declined to provide additional information, citing an ongoing investigation.

Cuellar, 66, sits on the powerful House Appropriations Committee. A former lawyer and customs broker, he served as Texas Secretary of State before winning his first congressional election in 2004.