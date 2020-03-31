Rep. Mark Meadows resigns from Congress to take chief of staff role

Republican U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows officially resigned from Congress on Monday, more than three weeks after he was chosen to be President Donald Trump's new chief of staff.
Meadows, R-North Carolina, who announced in December that he would not seek re-election in 2020, was tapped for his new post by Trump on March 6.
The resignation was effective at 5 p.m. Monday, and he will start his new role Tuesday, his spokesman said.
"Serving the people of North Carolina's eleventh congressional district for these last seven years has been the honor of my life," Meadows wrote in a resignation letter. "I will forever be grateful for the opportunity."
Meadows replaces Mick Mulvaney, who was the president's third White House chief of staff. Reince Priebus and John Kelly previously served in that role.
Trump has said that Mulvaney would become U.S. special envoy for Northern Ireland.
Meadows is considered one of Trump’s staunchest congressional allies. He was a founding member of the House Freedom Caucus.