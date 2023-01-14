Rep. Suzanne Bonamici and husband struck by a car in Portland

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., was briefly hospitalized Friday night after she and her husband were hit by a car in Portland, according to her spokesperson.

Natalie Crofts, Bonamici's communications director, said in a statement shared to Twitter that the incident occurred as the lawmaker and her husband, Michael Simon, were walking across a street after leaving an event.

A woman turned into Bonamici and her husband "at low speed and knocked them down," according to Portland police.

The woman remained at the scene, cooperated with investigators and showed no sign of impairment, a police spokesperson said. No arrests were made or citations issued.

Bonamici was treated at a hospital for a concussion and laceration to her head while Simon was treated for minor injuries, Crofts said. She has since been released and is recovering at home.

"The Congresswoman is expected to make a full recovery, but will be unable to attend the town hall meetings in Clatsop and Tillamook Counties today and other public events while she heals," Crofts added.

NBC News has reached out to Bonamici's office for additional information.

Bonamici was first elected to represent the Oregon's 1st Congressional District — which includes Washington, Yamhill, Clatsop and Columbia countries as well as parts of Multnomah County — in a 2012 special election. She recently beat her Republican opponent Chris Mann to win re-election in the November midterms.

The lawmaker is a leader on the Education and Labor Committee and chair of the Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Human services.