Rep. Waters calls for harassing admin officials, Trump calls her 'low IQ'

And a similar incident occurred over the weekend when White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was asked to leave the Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Virginia.

On Monday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., tweeted out a statement that didn't mention Waters by name but was seen by some as a slap on the wrist of the Democratic lawmaker.

"In the crucial months ahead, we must strive to make America beautiful again," Pelosi said. "Trump's daily lack of civility has provoked responses that are predictable but unacceptable. As we go forward, we must conduct elections in a way that achieves unity from sea to shining sea."

Sens. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., and Cory Booker, D-N.J., said any disagreements with Trump officials should be expressed in a civil manner.

"If I saw an administrator out and about there is nothing wrong with confronting that person, but not to lead with love and to do it in a way that is more reflective of the values that we are trying to reject in our country is unacceptable to me," Booker told Andrea Mitchell on MSNBC.

Van Hollen told Hallie Jackson on MSNBC, "No, I don’t think people should be harassed. But as a public official, I can tell you when I go out to eat at a restaurant, people come up to me and share their opinions and there's nothing wrong with that. But there's a difference between strongly sharing opinions and being harassed."