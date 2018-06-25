Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Rep. Waters draws criticism for saying Trump officials should be harassed in public

The California Democrat's comments come after several presidential aides have faced problems when they've gone out to restaurants recently.
by Jacob Taylor /  / Updated 
Image: Maxine Waters speaks at the 2018 California Democrats State Convention
Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., speaks at the 2018 California Democrats State Convention in San Diego on Feb. 24, 2018.Denis Poroy / AP file

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., is under fire for saying that members of the Trump administration should be heckled when out in public.

"If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere," Waters, who has called for President Donald Trump to be impeached, told supporters over the weekend.

Her call to heckle Trump officials comes a week afterDepartment of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and senior adviser to the president Stephen Miller were both confronted by protesters while eating at Mexican restaurants.

Megyn Kelly TODAY panel discusses Rep. Maxine Waters' call to 'push back' against cabinet

Jun.25.201810:29

And a similar incident occurred over the weekend when White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders was asked to leave the Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Va.

On Monday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., tweeted out a statement that didn't mention Waters by name but was seen by some as a slap on the wrist of the Democratic lawmaker.

"In the crucial months ahead, we must strive to make America beautiful again," Pelosi said. "Trump's daily lack of civility has provoked responses that are predictable but unacceptable. As we go forward, we must conduct elections in a way that achieves unity from sea to shining sea."

Waters' comments has drawn plenty of criticism from Republicans.

"This is very dangerous," House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said on Monday in an interview on Fox News. "She should apologize to the American public. We need civility in this country but the idea that you're asking people to go forward, that becomes very dangerous and it becomes a risk inside our country as well."

