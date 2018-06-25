Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., is under fire for saying that members of the Trump administration should be heckled when out in public.

"If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere," Waters, who has called for President Donald Trump to be impeached, told supporters over the weekend.

Her call to heckle Trump officials comes a week afterDepartment of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and senior adviser to the president Stephen Miller were both confronted by protesters while eating at Mexican restaurants.