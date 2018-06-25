Rep. Waters calls for harassing admin officials in public, Trump calls her 'low IQ'

And a similar incident occurred over the weekend when White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was asked to leave the Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Virginia.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., warned against harassment of officials in remarks Monday on the Senate floor.

"If you disagree with a politician, organize your fellow citizens to action, and vote them out of office, but no one should call for the harassment of political opponents, that's not right, that's not American," Schumer said.

Also Monday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., tweeted out a statement that didn't mention Waters by name but was seen by some as a slap on the wrist of the Democratic lawmaker.

"In the crucial months ahead, we must strive to make America beautiful again," Pelosi said. "Trump's daily lack of civility has provoked responses that are predictable but unacceptable. As we go forward, we must conduct elections in a way that achieves unity from sea to shining sea."

Later Monday, Walters told reporters she had never called for violence or harassment of Trump administration officials, rather she asked her supporters to protest "peacefully." She suggested that if people personally believe that kicking a Trump administration official out of a restaurant is their form of peaceful protest, she would stand by it.

"I believe in peaceful, very peaceful, protests," Waters said. "I have not called for the harm of anybody. This president has lied again when he's saying I called for harm to anyone."

Waters also repeatedly denied that her fellow Democrats, including Schumer and Pelosi, were referencing her when they spoke about the need for civility in politics. "They have talked about civility from everybody," she said. "Don't put this on Nancy Pelosi. Don't put this on everybody, put it on Trump. "

Earlier, Sens. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., and Cory Booker, D-N.J., said any disagreements with Trump officials should be expressed in a civil manner.

"If I saw an administrator out and about there is nothing wrong with confronting that person, but not to lead with love and to do it in a way that is more reflective of the values that we are trying to reject in our country is unacceptable to me," Booker told Andrea Mitchell on MSNBC.

Van Hollen told Hallie Jackson on MSNBC: "No, I don’t think people should be harassed. But as a public official, I can tell you when I go out to eat at a restaurant, people come up to me and share their opinions and there's nothing wrong with that. But there's a difference between strongly sharing opinions and being harassed."