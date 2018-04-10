Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

The FBI agents who raided the office and hotel room of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, were looking to seize documents tied to payments to two women who allegedly had affairs with the president, according to reports Tuesday.

The search warrants executed on Monday for documents were related to a $150,000 payment to Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model who said she had an affair with Trump in 2006, according to The New York Times, which first reported the story.

The paper, citing "several people briefed on the investigation," said the payment was made by American Media Inc., which is the parent company of The National Enquirer, which is run by a Trump confidant.

Agents also were looking for documents related to a payment to Stormy Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, who claimed she had an extramarital affair with Trump in 2006, NBC News previously reported. Cohen has said he paid Clifford $130,000 out of his own pocket and had her sign a nondisclosure agreement shortly before the 2016 presidential election that she is now seeking to get out of.