Rick Gates, testifying in Manafort trial, admits to affair, London apartment

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Rick Gates, the prosecution's star witness testifying in the federal fraud trial against Paul Manafort, revealed Tuesday that he once had an extramarital affair that involved maintaining a London apartment — but said he couldn't recall if he used money he embezzled from Manafort to pay for it.

The topic came up as Kevin Downing, Manafort's defense attorney, hammered away at Gates' admitted habit of filing doctored expense reports in an attempt to paint Gates as self-motivated and untrustworthy.

Downing then asked about what he called "the secret life of Rick Gates," inquiring whether Gates kept an apartment in London and if he engaged in an extramarital relationship there.

"I admitted to a previous relationship," Gates said, adding that he maintained a flat for about two months. According to The Washington Post, the affair occurred about 10 year ago.

During his testimony Monday, Gates admitted he had embezzled money from Manafort by creating false expense reports on his own behalf. He didn't state an exact dollar amount, but estimated it to be "in the hundreds of thousands."

Downing asked Gates additional questions Tuesday about his methods, pressing the witness on how he embezzled money.

“Did you have a scheme you developed?” Downing asked.

Gates said he didn’t have a scheme, and that "I just added numbers to the reports."

Downing also asked Gates if he had submitted personal expenses to President Donald Trump's inaugural committee.

"It's possible," Gates, who was a Trump campaign aide, replied.

In addition, Downing, in an sustained effort to undercut Gates' credibility, also asked the witness about the terms of his plea, under which charges in Virginia were dropped in exchange for his cooperation. Downing also asked Gates about his conversations with special counsel Robert Mueller's team, to whom he'd previously provided a false statement.

"When did you first start providing false and misleading information to the special counsel?” Downing asked.

"I didn’t provide false and misleading information,” Gates answered. But Gates said there were previous “instances where I struggled” to recall facts, and said he had a “bad memory.”

"Just a bad recollection?" Downing asked.

"To some extent, yes," said Gates.

“Your honor, I provided false information to the special counsel," Gates told Judge Judge T.S. Ellis.

Downing also asked Gates about being offered the plea agreement, “Even though you knowingly, intentionally lied?”

“Is that correct, one of the most important things for you to do is tell the truth?” Downing asked.

“Yes,” Gates answered. Gates also said he met with the special counsel's office 20 times to prepare for his time on the witness stand.

It was also revealed during Tuesday's court proceedings that Manafort attempted to procure a Trump administration job for a Chicago banker, which appears to confirm NBC News' exclusive reporting from earlier this year.

In February, NBC News reported that the special counsel's team was investigating whether Manafort promised Stephen Calk, CEO of the Federal Savings Bank, a job in the Trump White House in return for $16 million in home loans.

Tuesday's testimony and in court evidence showed that Manafort, in an email after he had left his post as chairman of the Trump campaign, requested that Calk be considered for Secretary of the Army. Manafort also asked for an inauguration invitation for Calk and his son.

Last month, court filings by prosecutors said that it was Manafort who first launched Calk into the Trump orbit with a campaign position as a financial adviser. Prosecutors say that post was also part of a quid pro quo agreement for loans.

Gates' earlier testimony on Tuesday, meanwhile, centered on how Ukrainian businessmen paid Manafort for his consultancy work. Gates was asked about 11 Cypriot accounts, and he testified that they were all owned by Ukrainian businessmen.

He told the jury that Manafort, Trump's former campaign chairman, loaned himself money between two Cypriot accounts because "he was trying to decrease his taxable income." Gates said that these loans were actually income.

Gates explained that Manafort's financial difficulties worsened in 2014, when Viktor Yanukovych, the president of Ukraine, was no longer in power and the Party of Regions disintegrated.

When Yanukovych lost power, Gates testified that “decreased the income stream” significantly for Manafort, and his financial situation “substantially decreased” from prior years.

“Was he having difficulty paying his bills?” prosecutor Greg Andres asked.

“He was,” Gates answered.

Gates' ongoing testimony on Tuesday — the sixth day of Manafort's fraud trial — came one day after he testified that he'd committed crimes with Manafort.

Gates, a former business partner of Manafort, testified that he began working with Manafort directly in October 2006, and the pair conspired between 2008 and 2015.

Gates said Monday that over the years, Manafort directed him to make payments through wire transfers. The income and the accounts, however, were not reported.

Gates also said that he did not report 15 foreign offshore bank accounts to the government. In addition, he testified, he did not submit the required forms at Manafort's direction. Gates said the money in these accounts was earned from Manafort's political campaign work.

Mueller’s team, which is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election, says Gates was heavily involved in helping hide millions overseas. Gates pleaded guilty to reduced charges in February and agreed to cooperate with the government.

The tax and bank fraud charges in the current trial — the first of two Manafort is scheduled to face — however, have nothing to do with Manafort's work on the Trump campaign. Instead, prosecutors for Mueller have accuse Manafort of hiding at least $30 million that he earned while representing Russia's neighboring country of Ukraine and its president, Viktor Yanukovych, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Both Gates and Manafort were indicted last October by a federal grand jury on 12 charges, including conspiracy against the U.S. Manafort has pleaded not guilty to all charges.