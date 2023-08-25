RNC chooses Houston for 2028 presidential convention

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

WASHINGTON — The Republican National Committee decided Friday to hold its party convention for the 2028 presidential election in Houston, Texas.

"After a smart business decision made by the RNC last spring to allow us to select the next convention city earlier than ever, we are looking forward to seeing Houston in the spotlight come 2028," RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel said in a statement announcing the decision.

"The entire RNC membership is eager to work with Governor Greg Abbott, Mayor Sylvester Turner, the Houston Host Committee, and Houston First Corporation to follow in Milwaukee’s footsteps by delivering an incredible convention for our Party," she added.

The announcement didn't specify exact dates for the event.

Houston's mayor thanked the RNC in a statement included in the RNC's news release, saying the city was "proud to be chosen as the site for the 2028 Republican National Convention. This keeps us on the global stage, allowing us to showcase our amazing venues and the people who keep our hotels, restaurants, and local businesses operating.”

“As the nation’s most diverse and inclusive city, we believe Houston represents the future of the United States and our aspirations as a country," Turner said. "We’re excited to showcase that identity and Houston’s unsurpassed hospitality."

Houston is the most populous city in Texas and a largely Democratic area. Parties sometimes choose battleground states as the hosts for their nominating conventions, but Texas hasn't elected a Democratic nominee since President Jimmy Carter in 1976.

The selection of Houston comes less than a year before the GOP will hold its 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, considered a swing state in recent presidential elections. The midwestern state selected President Joe Biden by a thin margin in 2020, but Donald Trump narrowly defeated Hillary Clinton there in the 2016 election.

The convention next year will take place from July 15 to 18.

The 2024 GOP primary race is in now in full swing, with the first debate earlier this week in Milwaukee featuring a number of the Republican contenders except for former President Donald Trump.