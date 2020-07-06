Roger Stone lawyers ask appeals court to delay start of his prison sentence

A federal judge last week granted a Stone a delay to mid-July, but the longtime Trump confidant wants to put it off until September.
Image: Roger Stone arrives with his wife, Nydia, for his sentencing hearing at federal court in Washington on Feb. 20, 2020.
Roger Stone arrives with his wife, Nydia, for his sentencing hearing at federal court in Washington on Feb. 20, 2020.Andrew Harrer / Bloomberg via Getty Images file

By Pete Williams

Roger Stone is asking a federal appeals court to delay the date when he has to report to prison to begin serving his 40-month sentence.

A federal judge last week granted him a short delay, to July 14 after Stone cited coronavirus concerns. But late Monday Stone’s lawyers asked the D.C. Court of Appeals to delay his reporting date to Sept. 3.

“He is at considerable risk from serious health consequences, including death, if his surrender date is not extended,” Stone’s motion says. The judge “failed to give adequate deference to the government’s uniform policy not to oppose surrender date extension motions due to the pandemic, and failed to consider authority from around the country on this issue under similar circumstances.”

Prosecutor: Roger Stone got special treatment from Justice Department

June 23, 202002:04

Stone, a longtime confidant of President Donald Trump, was convicted in November on charges of lying to Congress, tampering with a witness and obstructing the House investigation into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia in the 2016 election and was sentenced in February.

Pete Williams

Pete Williams is an NBC News correspondent who covers the Justice Department and the Supreme Court, based in Washington.