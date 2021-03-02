Romney recovering after weekend fall left him with stitches, bruises

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said Monday he is recovering after a fall over the weekend that knocked him unconscious and resulted in “a lot of stitches."

Romney was seen on Capitol Hill with a black eye and stitches above his eye and his lip. The lawmaker briefly pulled off his facemask, showing a puffy and bruised upper lip.

“Yeah, I had kind of a tough, tough weekend you see that I look at that I got. I went to CPAC, that was a problem," joked Romney, referring to the Conservative Political Action Conference, where former President Donald Trump spoke Sunday. Romney voted to convict Trump during both of his impeachment trials, earning him the ire of the former president and his allies. Trump lashed out at Romney and other Republicans who voted to impeach or convict him during his speech Sunday.

Sen @MittRomney has a black eye and stitches, says he took a fall while visiting his son in Boston, “I took a fall, knocked me unconscious but I’m doing better.”



Romney told reporters he "took a fall" while in Boston while visiting his son and grandchildren. He said he went to the hospital to get stitches, but did not disclose whether he was admitted overnight.

"I asked the doctor how many stitches and she said, 'I don't know.'"