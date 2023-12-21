Rudy Giuliani, facing a $146 million judgment, files for bankruptcy in New York

WASHINGTON — Rudy Giuliani, the once-respected former New York mayor who represented former President Donald Trump in his ill-fated attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, has filed for bankruptcy after a jury in Washington returned a $148 million verdict against him for defaming two former Georgia election workers.

The filing in New York came after a court ordered that Giuliani must immediately pay $146 million of what he owes to the former election workers, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.