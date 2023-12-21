IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Rudy Giuliani, facing a $146 million judgment, files for bankruptcy in New York

The former Trump lawyer was ordered Wednesday to begin paying damages to former Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, whom he was found to have defamed.
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani has filed for bankruptcy.Jose Luis Magana / AP
By Ryan J. Reilly and Daniel Barnes

WASHINGTON — Rudy Giuliani, the once-respected former New York mayor who represented former President Donald Trump in his ill-fated attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, has filed for bankruptcy after a jury in Washington returned a $148 million verdict against him for defaming two former Georgia election workers.

The filing in New York came after a court ordered that Giuliani must immediately pay $146 million of what he owes to the former election workers, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss.

