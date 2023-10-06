Rudy Giuliani owes nearly $550K in unpaid taxes, IRS says

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani owes more than half a million dollars in federal taxes and faces a lien on a property he owns in Florida, according to a recent court filing.

The unpaid balance of $549,435.26 in federal taxes for 2021 was revealed in an August notice that said the IRS was placing a lien on Giuliani's property in Palm Beach, Florida.

The Daily Mail first reported on Giuliani’s tax debt, which comes as the former New York mayor faces mounting legal woes.

Last month, Giuliani's former lawyers sued him on allegations that he had not paid legal fees that they said amounted to $1.36 million. Giuliani responded to the lawsuit by saying the dollar amount sought was excessive.

Giuliani also faces a $10 million lawsuit filed by Noelle Dunphy, a woman whose allegations included Giuliani harassing her and discussing the selling of presidential pardons after her hiring in 2019. Giuliani has denied the claims.

In August, a federal judge found Giuliani liable for defaming two election workers in boosting former President Donald Trump’s stolen election claims.

When reached for comment Thursday about the unpaid federal taxes, Ted Goodman, a spokesperson for Giuliani said: “Mayor Giuliani is suing Joe Biden for defamation, and I get asked about a potential tax issue. You just can’t make this stuff up.”

NBC News reported last month that Trump hosted a fundraiser at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, to help a legal defense fund for Giuliani, who was charged alongside Trump and 17 others in the Georgia election interference case. Only one defendant, Scott Hall, has pleaded guilty.