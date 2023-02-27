Rupert Murdoch admits some Fox News hosts 'endorsed' false election fraud claims

News Corp. Executive Chairman Rupert Murdoch declined to rein in Fox News hosts who spread false claims of widespread voter fraud in the days after the 2020 election despite privately expressing that he saw little evidence for then-President Donald Trump’s claims and that he found half of them “bulls--- and damaging,” according to court documents unsealed Monday.

Fox News was “trying to straddle the line between spewing conspiracy theories on one hand, yet calling out the fact that they are actually false on the other,” Murdoch said in testimony released in the court documents.

Murdoch acknowledged in testimony that some of those hosts, including Sean Hannity, Lou Dobbs and Maria Bartiromo, had done more than just give a platform to baseless claims of voter fraud.

“Yes,” Murdoch said, according to the documents. “They endorsed.”

Murdoch’s testimony came as part of an ongoing lawsuit against Fox News filed by voting machine maker Dominion Voting Systems. The new documents come less than two weeks after an unsealed court filing exposed the communications of many Fox News executives, hosts and producers who saw claims about Dominion to be without merit. They included host Tucker Carlson saying that Sidney Powell was “lying” about voter fraud docs, Rupert Murdoch calling statements by Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani “crazy stuff” and “damaging, and Hannity saying he “did not believe it for one second.”

Murdoch also confirmed that he could have exerted some control over the network, most notably by telling Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott to stop putting Giuliani on the air.

“I could have,” Murdoch said in the court documents. “But I didn’t.”

Dominion first sued Fox News in March 2021, seeking $1.6 billion for what it alleged were lies that “deeply damaged Dominion’s once-thriving business.”

Fox News has defended its coverage and called the lawsuit “baseless.” On Monday, the company said in a statement: “Dominion’s lawsuit has always been more about what will generate headlines than what can withstand legal and factual scrutiny, as illustrated by them now being forced to slash their fanciful damages demand by more than half a billion dollars after their own expert debunked its implausible claims. Their summary judgment motion took an extreme, unsupported view of defamation law that would prevent journalists from basic reporting and their efforts to publicly smear FOX for covering and commenting on allegations by a sitting President of the United States should be recognized for what it is: a blatant violation of the First Amendment.”

The documents also show other executives at Fox News growing increasingly concerned about the channel’s handling of election fraud claims in the days after the election.

“Hannity is getting awfully close to the line with his commentary and guests tonight,” Viet Dinh, Fox Corporation’s chief legal and policy officer, told Fox News and Fox Corporation executives on Nov. 5.