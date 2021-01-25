IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, ex-Trump press secretary, to run for Arkansas governor

She has toyed with launching a campaign since leaving the White House in 2019.
By Monica Alba and Hallie Jackson

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is expected to announce a run for governor of Arkansas on Monday, according to two people familiar with her plans.

Sanders has toyed with launching a campaign since leaving her post in 2019 and has been quietly planning for the bid over the last year. Current Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson cannot seek re-election in 2022 because of term limits.

Sanders, a close ally of former President Donald Trump, is expected to launch her candidacy via video.

Monica Alba

Monica Alba is a White House correspondent for NBC News.

Hallie Jackson

Hallie Jackson is senior Washington correspondent for NBC News.

Tim Stelloh contributed.