Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is expected to announce a run for governor of Arkansas on Monday, according to two people familiar with her plans.

Sanders has toyed with launching a campaign since leaving her post in 2019 and has been quietly planning for the bid over the last year. Current Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson cannot seek re-election in 2022 because of term limits.

Sanders, a close ally of former President Donald Trump, is expected to launch her candidacy via video.