Breaking News Emails
Sarah Sanders, the former White House press secretary who often clashed with reporters during her rare press briefings, is joining Fox News as a contributor.
Sanders "will provide political commentary and analysis" across all of Fox News' platforms, including Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network, the organization said in a press release.
"I am beyond proud to join their incredible stable of on-air contributors in providing political insights and analysis,” Sanders said in a statement. She's set make her debut on "Fox & Friends" on Sept. 6, the release said.
Sanders announced she was resigning from her post in June, saying she wanted to spend more time with her family.
Under her tenure as President Donald Trump's chief spokesperson, regular White House press briefings were slowly phased out — there hadn't been one for 94 days at the time she resigned. When they were held, she sometimes got in to heated arguments with reporters.
She also admitted to investigators from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office to having made up a claim that she'd heard from "countless" FBI personnel that they were happy that the president had fired then-director James Comey. She said the statement "was a comment she made 'in the heat of the moment' that was founded on anything," according to the Mueller report.
Sanders will some familiar faces at Fox — former communications director Hope Hicks is the parent company's communications chief, and Sanders' former deputy Raj Shah works there as well.
The Sanders announcement came one day after Sanders' predecessor, Sean Spicer, was revealed to be a contestant on the upcoming season of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars."