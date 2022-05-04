Secretary of State Antony Blinken tests positive for Covid

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Antony Blinken has tested positive for Covid, the State Department said Wednesday.

Blinken is fully vaccinated and boosted and is experiencing mild symptoms, the State Department said. He tested negative Wednesday morning before testing positive and will isolate at home, the State Department said.

Blinken hasn't seen Biden "in person for several days, and the President is not considered a close contact according to guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," the State Department said.

Biden last tested negative for Covid on Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Blinken attended the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night as well as other events around Washington tied to the dinner, which was held in a large hotel ballroom with more than 2,000 attendees. In the days since, a number of reporters have tested positive.

Attendees at the dinner were required to show proof of vaccination as well as a negative Covid test though other events over the weekend required only proof of vaccination.

Blinken had been expected to speak Wednesday at a U.N. refugee agency event at the Kuwaiti embassy.