Sen. Patrick Leahy, who will preside over Trump impeachment trial, taken to hospital

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., who will preside over Trump's impeachment trial, was taken to the hospital on Tuesday, a spokesman said.

"This evening, Senator Leahy was in his Capitol office and was not feeling well. He was examined in the Capitol by the Attending Physician. Out of an abundance of caution, the Attending Physician recommended that he be taken to a local hospital for observation, where he is now, and where he is being evaluated," David Carle, a spokesman for Leahy said.

Leahy, 80, who is third in the line of succession as the President Pro Tempore of the Senate, was just sworn-in to preside over the impeachment trial.

The Senate is divided 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris acts as the tie-breaking votes. If a seat were vacant or a senator were unable to attend votes, the balance of power could be upended.