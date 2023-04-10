Sen. Richard Blumenthal has surgery for leg broken at UConn parade

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, said surgery on Sunday intended to help heal a broken leg was "completely successful" and that he plans to be back at work next week.

The senator, 77, said someone tripped and fell on him at Saturday's victory parade in Hartford for the University of Connecticut's men's basketball team, which won the NCAA championship April 3.

Fellow Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, also a Democrat, tweeted Saturday, "After he broke his femur he got back up, dusted himself off, and FINISHED THE PARADE. Most Dick Blumenthal thing ever.”

The collision resulted in what Blumenthal described on Twitter as a “minor fracture to my upper femur.”

His spokesperson said the senator was staying at Stamford Hospital overnight. "A couple of pins were inserted to ensure that it heals properly," Blumenthal's representative said.

The senator, now in his third term, said he started physical therapy Sunday and plans to be back at work in Washington in mid-April, when Congress returns from a break.

On Sunday, he thanked people who have reached out to offer support as well as the doctors and hospital employees in Stamford who are caring for him.

"I am grateful to everyone who has called, texted, or tweeted your well wishes," the senator said.