Republican Sen. Susan Collins said Sunday that the sexual misconduct, harassment and assault allegations from more than a dozen women against President Donald Trump “remain very disturbing” as a wave of women continue to come forward with claims against powerful men.

When asked on ABC’s “This Week” about Trump’s claims that his accusers were all lying, the senior senator from Maine said that she did not support Trump in part because of those very allegations against him.

"He did say that [all the women are lying] and President Trump was not my choice for the Republican nominee for president and I did not support him in part because of the way that all of these reports about how he was treating women,” she said.

Collins has previously said that she wrote in Rep. Paul Ryan's name for president when she voted in 2016.

But "[Trump] is president now and I am working with him on some issues but those allegations remain very disturbing,” she added.

Trump has repeatedly denied all of the allegations women have made against him.

The remarks come as the political, media and entertainment worlds have been reeling from a cascade of sexual misconduct allegations from women spanning decades.

Last week, Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn. was accused of forcibly kissing and groping a radio news anchor. Franken issued a statement apologizing for the incident and for his actions.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine is surrounded by reporters as she arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington on July 25. J. Scott Applewhite / AP

And sexual misconduct allegations have rocked the upcoming Alabama Senate race as several women have come forward accusing Republican candidate Roy Moore of sexual impropriety and unwanted advances that took place when they were teenagers or young women. Moore has denied the allegations against him and said he does not remember “dating any girl without the permission of her mother."

Trump was quick to criticize Franken after news of the allegation, but has so far remained silent on Moore.

Collins said that if voters elect Moore, she believes the Senate would have “no choice” but to seat him, but there could be an ethics investigation.

"I read his denials, I listened to his radio interview, and I did not find him to be credible," she said. "As more and more allegations come forward, that adds to the weight of evidence against him."

"I hope that the good voters of Alabama decide not to send him to the United States Senate," she added.