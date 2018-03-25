Sen. Warner: Facebook has not been fully forthcoming with Congress

Facebook has been under increased pressure since news broke that Cambridge Analytica, a firm hired by the Trump campaign during the 2016 election, misused information from millions of Facebook users. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has apologized and promised a number of reforms, including audits of groups that harbor mass amount of information from their users. He also apologized in a full-page ad in Sunday's New York Times.

"All of these social media companies have said they have no responsibility for any of the content," Warner said. "I think we have to re-look at that. I think in many ways they’re media companies.”

The company has also faced deep scrutiny from lawmakers after it was revealed that Russians were able to purchase and disperse advertisements related to American politics on their platform.

“During the summer [Facebook] acknowledged there was paid advertising, but more importantly, that there were a number of Russian accounts that were fake accounts, spread information that touched 150 million Americans,” Warner added.

Russian use of social media to attempt to influence Americans has been one focus of the committee’s investigation into meddling into the 2016 election.

Zuckerberg has faced calls from members of Congress on both sides of the aisle to appear before numerous committees, as well as calls to appear before other lawmakers elsewhere in the world. He told Recode this week he was “open” to testifying if he felt he was the appropriate person at the company.

Warner repeated his call on Sunday for Zuckerberg to appear before his committee.

"There are solutions, and what I invite Mr. Zuckerburg and others is come help work with us. Congress is not always at the best in terms of cutting-edge technology, they need to work with us so we can try to get it right," the senator added. "I don’t want to out-regulate these companies into oblivion, but I do think people need to have the ability to know whether information they’re receiving is honest, truthful and or at least originates in this country."