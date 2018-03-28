Facebook has been under increased pressure since news broke that Cambridge Analytica, a firm hired by the Trump campaign during the 2016 election, misused information from millions of Facebook users. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has apologized and promised a number of reforms, including audits of groups that harbor mass amount of information from their users. He also apologized in full-page ads printed in several major newspapers Sunday.

"All of these social media companies have said they have no responsibility for any of the content," Warner said. "I think we have to re-look at that. I think in many ways they’re media companies.”

Members of Trump's 2016 campaign have sought to downplay the role Cambridge Analtica played in their victory. Corey Lewandowski, Trump's first campaign manager, said Sunday he never approved their contact while working for Trump.

“They did not work for the campaign when I was the manager,” said Lewandowski, who led the campaign until June 20, 2016. “So we have to be clear about that. They pitched me three times, three times I said no. They did not come to the campaign until after I left.”

Facebook meanwhile has also faced deep scrutiny from lawmakers after it was revealed that Russians were able to purchase and disperse advertisements related to American politics on their platform.