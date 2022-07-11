Senate Majority Leader Schumer has a mild case of Covid-19

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, has contracted a mild case of Covid-19, his spokesperson announced Sunday night.

Justin Goodman said Schumer is regularly tested and turned up positive. Because he's vaccinated and "double boosted," the lawmaker has "very mild symptoms," he said in a statement.

"He greatly appreciates the protection the vaccine has provided him and encourages everyone to test regularly and get vaccinated and boosted," Goodman said.

Schumer plans to isolate himself for the work week but will still put in long hours — virtually, the spokesperson said.

"Anyone who knows Leader Schumer knows that even if he’s not physically in the Capitol, through virtual meetings and his trademark flip phone, he will continue with his robust schedule and remain in near-constant contact with his colleagues," Goodman said.

In April, ahead of a thin-margin Senate vote for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who was supported by progressives, Schumer warned fellow Democratic lawmakers facing a fresh wave of Covid-19, "Stay healthy!"