Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell hospitalized after falling

WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was hospitalized after tripping at a hotel, a spokesperson said Wednesday.

“This evening, Leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner. He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment,” McConnell spokesman David Popp said in a statement.

McConnell, 81, is serving a seventh term in the Senate, after being first elected in 1984. He was Senate majority leader until early 2021.

No additional information was immediately available about his condition Wednesday night.

The incident was first reported by Punchbowl News, a politics news website.

McConnell was first elected to the Senate in the 1984, and in 2020 was re-elected to serve a seventh term.

He was Senate majority leader from 2015 until early 2021, when Democrats took over in the majority after the 2020 elections.