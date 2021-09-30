Senate reaches deal to avoid government shutdown, Schumer announces

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that senators have reached a deal on a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown.

"We are ready to move forward," Schumer said on the Senate floor. "We have an agreement on.. the continuing resolution, to prevent a government shutdown and we should be voting on that tomorrow morning," Schumer said on the Senate floor.

Without passing the bill, the federal government would face a shutdown after the calendar turns to Friday. The deal announced by Schumer keeps the government open through Dec. 3.

The House passed a government funding bill last week on a party-line vote of 220-211.

On Monday, the Senate blocked the House bill in a procedural vote. Republicans opposed the bill because it included an extension of the debt ceiling, which for political reasons they want to force Democrats to approve on their own.

The Senate's resolution does not include the debt limit increase. It will include, however, money for the resettlement of Afghan refugees and disaster aid for Hurricane Ida victims.

Another potential sticking point remains. Republican are pushing to include money for the Iron Dome, Israel's military defense system.

The funding was stripped out of the House bill after opposition from progressives. The House passed a separate Defense bill that included the Iron Dome money last week with overwhelming support, 420 to 9. But now, Republicans want the government funding bill to include the Iron Dome, which could cause problems when it goes back to the House.

Julie Tsirkin reported from Washington and Dartunorro Clark from New York.