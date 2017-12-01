Senate Republicans nearing vote on tax bill after $1 trillion snag

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., rallied behind the tax bill Friday, handing his party a crucial vote it needs to pass a major overhaul of the tax code ahead of an expected marathon day of voting.

Johnson’s "yes" comes after the legislation hit a $1 trillion snag and spent the night in limbo. A Joint Taxation Committee score Thursday found that even with the slight economic growth spurred by the bill, the tax cuts would still add $1 trillion to the deficit, and Senate rules foiled the addition of a “trigger” mechanism that would have hiked taxes should economic growth fall short.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Republican tax bill nears showdown despite $1 trillion snag 3:45 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1107500611909" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The party needs just one more of their party’s holdouts to pass the bill, using Vice President Mike Pence as a tie-breaking vote. Currently, Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Bob Corker of Tennessee, and Jeff Flake of Arizona are holding back support, expressing concerns about the deficit and deductions for state and local taxes. If all three of them join Democrats in refusing to support the bill, it will fail.

One senior White House source told NBC News that they're "cautiously optimistic" the tax plan will pass the Senate, heading to reconciliation between the House and Senate. The White House has been pushing hard to accomplish a tax overhaul before Christmas in order to give the president a much-needed first year win after a number of failed attempts to repeal and replace Obamacare. The tax bill also repeals the individual mandate, a key part of the health care law, as well as the tax credits that help low-income Americans pay for insurance.

"The Bill is getting better and better. This is a once in a generation chance. Obstructionist Dems trying to block because they think it is too good and will not be given the credit!" Trump tweeted Friday morning.

Speaking with NBC News ahead of Friday's vote, Corker said he was continuing to negotiate with colleagues over the bill but said he is not whipping other senators against the bill.

The Tennessee Republican said he believes his party may have enough votes to pass the bill without him. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said he also believes the party has the votes to pass the bill without Corker.

“But I want Bob’s vote,” he said.