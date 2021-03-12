Several House Democrats, including Ocasio-Cortez, Jerry Nadler, call for Cuomo to resign

Several House Democrats from New York, including Reps. Jerry Nadler and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign on Friday, increasing the pressure on the governor to step down amid an investigation into multiple sexual harassment allegations.

Nadler, the powerful chair of the House Judiciary Committee, noted that the six harassment allegations against the governor are being investigated by state Attorney General Letitia James and said that investigation should continue.

Nadler added, "But there is a difference between formal investigations that may end in charges and a question of confidence in our political leadership."

"Gov. Cuomo has lost the confidence of the people of New York. Gov. Cuomo must resign," Nadler said in the statement.

Ocasio-Cortez released a joint statement with fellow progressive Rep. Jamaal Bowman also calling for Cuomo's resignation, citing the most recent allegation against him.

“The fact that this latest report was so recent is alarming, and it raises concerns about the present safety and well-being of the administration’s staff. These allegations have all been consistent and highly detailed, and there are also credible media reports substantiating their accounts," they said, noting that Cuomo is also being investigated for under-reporting the number of Covid-19 nursing home deaths.

“As members of the New York delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives, we believe these women, we believe the reporting, we believe the attorney general, and we believe the fifty-five members of the New York State Legislature, including the State Senate majority leader, who have concluded that Governor Cuomo can no longer effectively lead in the face of so many challenges,” the pair said.

Reps. Kathleen Rice, Nydia Velazquez, Mondaire Jones and Grace Meng also issued calls for Cuomo to step down Friday.

Cuomo has denied touching anyone inappropriately, but he has acknowledged that he acted in ways that made people feel uncomfortable. He said that was unintentional and apologized.