Sheldon Adelson, GOP megadonor and casino magnate, dies at 87

Sheldon Adelson, the Las Vegas casino magnate who was a powerful Republican donor and strong supporter of President Donald Trump, has died of complication from "a long illness," his wife announced Tuesday. He was 87.

"Sheldon was the love of my life. He was my partner in romance, philanthropy, political activism and enterprise. He was my soulmate," his wife, Miriam Adelson, wrote in a statement.

"To me — as to his children, grandchildren, and his legions of friends and admirers, employees and colleagues — he is utterly irreplaceable."

Miriam Adelson, a doctor who was awarded Trump's Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2018, did not disclose details of her husband's illness or death.

Sheldon Adelson was the chairman and chief executive officer of the Las Vegas Sands corporation.

