Siding with Starbucks, House Republicans probe federal labor agency

House Republicans issued a subpoena for documents to the National Labor Relations Board on Wednesday, alleging misconduct by its officials in union elections involving Starbucks Corp.

In a Wednesday letter to the federal labor agency, Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., chair of the House Education and Workforce Committee, cited a letter Starbucks wrote to NLRB officials in August, alleging that they "engaged in substantial misconduct” in connection with an election involving the company and Workers United at a Kansas store.

Foxx said she believes that an NLRB report last month “confirmed certain allegations” detailed in the letter from Starbucks.

The report shows NLRB officials “shared substantially more information” about the election with Workers United than Starbucks, Fox wrote, adding that the hearing officer “found the disparity so great that it ‘casts doubts as to the fairness of the conduct of this election.'"

The news was first reported by Wall Street Journal.

Foxx requested that the NLRB provide communication and documents related to the matter to the committee on March 29, her office confirmed to NBC News.

The deadline is the same day Howard Schultz, who recently stepped down as Starbucks' interim chief executive, is set to testify before the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, chaired by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Sanders, who's pro-labor, is probing dozens of allegations that Starbucks breached federal labor law as well as other complaints against the company under Schultz' leadership.

The company has fought back, defending itself from the allegations and filing countercomplaints against the unions.

The NLRB and Starbucks Corp. and Starbucks Workers United did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

More than 250 of Starbucks’ thousands of company-run stores in the U.S. have voted to unionize since late 2021, and the company has opposed these efforts.

As part of a lengthy unionization campaign, Starbucks' workers across 100 stores planned a three-day strike in December.