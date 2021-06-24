'Sincere regret': N.J. education official apologizes for calling Kamala Harris a 'street walker'

A local education official in New Jersey apologized Wednesday after calling Vice President Kamala Harris a "street walker" in a Facebook comment.

“She is right off the wingnut streets of San Francisco what do you expect from a street walker who has no clue about America,” Gregory A. Martucci, a member of the Linden Board of Education, wrote earlier this month in response to a post about the vice president.

Martucci apologized in text messages to multiple media outlets this week.

“This was an offensive comment which does not reflect who I am in both my private and public lives,” he wrote to NBC New York. “I assure you that I will continue to support all women and all cultures. I would ask each of you to be receptive of my public apology and sincere regret for this injurious comment.”

Linden school board member Gregory R. Martucci has apologized after he labelled Vice-President Harris a "street walker". Linden Public Schools

Martucci’s remarks on Harris appeared in a public Facebook group called “I grew up in Linden NJ,” under a post by pro-Trump comedian Terrence K. Williams that called the vice president a “hypocrite” for her position on immigration.

The original comment was posted June 9 and was still up as of Thursday. It was edited twice, each time adding more intense phrasing.

Some community leaders responded to Martucci’s post with anger.

“I will do everything humanly possible to make sure that we don’t have people who think that way on our boards who represent our children and represent the city,” Linden Mayor Derek Armstead said, according to NBC New York.

Linden Schools Superintendent Marnie Hazelton also responded Wednesday in an emailed statement to NJ Advance Media.

“The Linden Board of Education is currently reviewing and addressing this matter,” Hazelton said. “At this time, we do not have any additional comments related to this matter.”