Six-week abortion ban blocked by Iowa Supreme Court

The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday issued a split decision on a proposed six-week abortion ban in the state, allowing the procedures to remain legal until about the 20th week of pregnancy.

The six justices on the state’s high court issued a 3-3 decision, failing to reach a majority regarding whether to overturn a lower court decision that had temporarily blocked GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds' effort to reinstate a six-week abortion ban that had been passed in 2018.

The split decision leaves that lower court’s decision in place.

Reproductive rights advocates have said a six-week ban essentially amounts to a total abortion ban, because at the sixth week of pregnancy, most women don't even know they are pregnant.

The ruling could have ramifications in pending decisions in courts in states across the U.S., where six-week bans enacted by conservative state legislatures remain temporarily blocked.

The decision by the Supreme Court in the state holding the first Republican caucuses for the 2024 race will also cement the role the divisive topic plays in presidential politics. GOP candidates already barnstorming the state are certain to be asked frequently for their positions on the ruling, which is likely to emerge as a vehicle to more adequately pin candidates on whether they support a six-week abortion ban.

