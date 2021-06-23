Socialist candidate on track to defeat Buffalo's four-term incumbent mayor

WASHINGTON — A socialist candidate in Buffalo, N.Y., is on the verge of defeating the city’s four-term incumbent mayor in a major upset in Tuesday's Democratic primary.

As of Wednesday morning, India B. Walton was leading Mayor Byron Brown 52 percent to 45 percent with 100 percent of precincts reporting.

If Walton, 39, wins the primary and general election later this year, she would become the first socialist mayor of a large American city since 1960, when Frank Zeidler left office in Milwaukee. Walton’s chances of winning in November are high since Buffalo hasn’t had a Republican mayor since 1965.

“This victory is ours. It is the first of many,” Walton told a crowd of her supporters Tuesday night as election results rolled in. “If you are in an elected office right now, you are being put on notice. We are coming."

After declaring victory, Walton called her mother by phone and was seen in a video recorded by The Buffalo News celebrating. “Mommy, I won. Mommy, I’m the mayor of Buffalo. Well, not until January, but, yeah.”

Walton has worked as a nurse and community activist in Buffalo and previously had never run for elected office.

Meanwhile, Brown, 62, did not concede on Tuesday night, saying the race was too close to call. Brown has served as Buffalo’s mayor since 2006 and previously was chair of the New York Democratic Party and a member of the state legislature.