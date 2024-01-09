IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Special counsel Jack Smith was targeted by attempted swatting on Christmas Day

Police were dispatched toward Smith's residence but were called off when they learned it was a false alarm and that everyone inside the home was safe.
Special Counsel Jack Smith
Special Counsel Jack Smith in Washington, D.C., in 2023.Francis Chung / POLITICO via AP file
By Michael Kosnar and Zoë Richards

Special counsel Jack Smith, who is overseeing the prosecution of former President Donald Trump in two federal cases, was the target of an attempted swatting at his Maryland residence on Christmas Day.

According to two law enforcement sources, someone called 911 and said that Smith had shot his wife at the address where Smith lives.

Montgomery County Police dispatched units toward the home but were called off when the Deputy U.S. Marshals protecting Smith and his family told police that it was a false alarm and that everyone inside the home was safe.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson for the Special Counsel’s Office declined to comment.

Smith has faced a series of threats in the months since he brought an indictment against Trump related to the former president’s alleged efforts to overturn his election loss in 2020.

Smith’s attorney Cecil VanDevender previously told appeals court judges from the D.C. Circuit that Smith’s office has “been subject to multiple threats” and “intimidating communication” after Trump published “inflammatory posts” about Smith.

NBC News reported earlier on Monday that Tanya Chutkan, the federal judge overseeing the election interference case, was the target of a similar incident.

Swatting involves the false reporting of a crime in progress to draw police to a certain location.

